Weather Kid of the Week: Sarah Taylor

Posted 5:45 pm, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:14PM, May 3, 2019

Sarah Taylor

ST. LOUIS - Sarah Taylor is a 2nd grader at River Bend Elementary School in Parkway School District. According to her mother, Sarah has always been interested in science and loves asking lots of questions. Recently, she received an award at school for her love of learning! Sarah Taylor is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.