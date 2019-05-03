× Water main break causes traffic disruptions on Manchester Road

GLENDALE, Mo. – Traffic is down to one lane on Manchester Road in Glendale Friday after a water main break.

According to an official with the City of Glendale, a 20-inch main broke Thursday night in the 9900 block of Manchester Road near Warson Woods Boulevard.

Missouri American Water Crews have been working throughout the night to repair the break.

It is unclear when the repairs will be complete.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Officials have confirmed no boil order is currently in effect.