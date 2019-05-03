× Two hospitalized in Delmar Loop hammer attack

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Three people were attacked Friday afternoon in the Delmar Loop by a man wielding a hammer.

According to Captain Fredrick Lemons II, University City Police Department, the attack occurred around 4:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Delmar Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a black Jeep Patriot fleeing the area at high speeds. Police followed the Jeep into St. Louis City and lost track of the vehicle around Hodimont and Delmar.

Police spoke with the victims and witnesses, who described the attack.

Lemons said one victim, a Washington University student, was sitting outside when an older man walked up and punched him. The student ran inside a nearby business. The attacker followed the struck and hit an employee and another student with the hammer.

The attacker left the business, got into the Jeep Patriot, and fled.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers later went to a residence in Webster Groves where they took a suspect into custody. Authorities will apply for warrants on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010) or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.