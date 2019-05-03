× Strange beeping in mailbox prompts evacuation at Westport Plaza

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Police gave the all-clear at Westport Plaza late Friday afternoon after concerns over a suspicious package prompted an evacuation.

According to Officer Erica Stough, a spokesperson with the Maryland Heights Police Department, the incident unfolded after an employee at the 111 building at Westport Plaza heard an audible beeping coming from a US Postal mailbox.

A fire alarm was pulled, prompting everyone in the building to evacuate. Several fire agencies responded to the area.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad arrived to secure the area and inspect the mailbox.

It turns out the beeping was coming from a scanner that a postal carrier accidentally left in the mailbox.