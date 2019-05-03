Starbucks’ newly released color-changing cups already selling out

ST. LOUIS - Coffee fans are going crazy over a new Starbucks product!
This week, the coffee chain quietly began selling a set of five, color-changing tumblers at stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The cups are temperature sensitive so when filled with a cold drink, they transform into ombre shades.
- Rose: light pink to coral red
- Citron: yellow to emerald green
- Sky: light blue to cobalt blue
- Apricot: light orange to tangerine
- Arctic: teal to raspberry pink
A pack with all five colors including lids and straws cost $16.95 per pack.
The first batch to hit store shelves quickly sold out after the eye-catching cups became a viral hit on Twitter and Instagram.