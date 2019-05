Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pleaded guilty Friday to charges stemming from a pay-to-play scheme in which Stenger was rewarding campaign donors with big county contracts.

Attorney Jay Kanzler visits Fox 2 News at 6 p.m. to discuss the speed in which this all transpired, speculation on a possible plea deal, and other details.