Ladue officer resigns after being charged in shooting suspected shoplifter

LADUE, Mo. – A Ladue police officer submitted her letter of resignation after being charged earlier this week for shooting a suspected shoplifter outside the Schnucks grocery store at the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center.

“It is with heavy heart that I hereby officially resign my employment as a police officer of the city of Ladue,” Officer Julia Crews wrote.

Crews was charged Wednesday, May 1 with felony second-degree assault for the April 23 shooting. She surrendered to prosecutors on Wednesday and posted bond. If convicted, Officer Crews faces between 1 and 7 years in prison.

According to Schnucks, employees stopped a woman, identified as Ashley Hall, as she tried to leave with items she didn’t buy. Hall allegedly snatched a few things, ran outside, and fell. A worker collecting carts outside, who did not know about the shoplifting, tried to help Hall but she struck the employee and ran off.

Officer Crews responded to a larceny call at the shopping center and encountered the suspected shoplifter. Crews attempted to arrest Hall but she resisted and ran off.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said the investigators determined Officer Crews yelled to the woman that she was going to deploy her Taser. Instead, Crews pulled out her firearm and shot Hall once in the torso. Hall was then taken to a hospital.

Hall’s family said she’s unconscious and not breathing on her own. Hall is a mother of 5.

Hall has not been charged for the shoplifting. Bell did not rule that out.

Meanwhile, the family has hired Clayton attorney Bill Holland, who said a civil suit will be forthcoming.

Earlier this week, Attorney Travis Noble said Crews meant to use her Taser and not her firearm, calling it a case of “weapon confusion.”

Officer Crews had spent 13 years on the Ladue police force. She was on paid administrative leave prior to being charged.

In March 2017, Crews was honored for helping to save the life of a woman who was shot by her estranged husband multiple times outside the Schnucks at Lindbergh Blvd. and Clayton Road.

This was the first police shooting for Ladue law enforcement since 1976, according to the Post-Dispatch.