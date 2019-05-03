× Kenny Chesney fans cheer as injured Mizzou Basketball player steals the show in impromptu duet

OLUMBIA, Mo – Mizzou Women’s Basketball player Akira Levy might have missed the remainder of the season, due to a torn ACL, meniscus in her right knee but she didn’t miss her moment to shine.

The Missouri freshman was pulled up on stage to perform “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” with Kenny Chesney at his Columbia, Missouri concert at the Mizzou Arena on Thursday night.

The injured guard was given the microphone to perform the track with Chesney, who stopped halfway with looks of amazement as the packed crowd cheered.

The surreal moment was caught on video and has gone viral and she has become famous — and rightfully so.

It’s not uncommon for musicians to bring a fan on stage for a special moment, but Levy is no stranger to the stage. She sang the national anthem at the Missouri Tigers’ last home game of the regular season.