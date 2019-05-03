IDOT closes Great River Road from Alton to Jersey County due to flood threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. – The Mississippi River has made its way onto Highway 100 (East Main Street) in Grafton, forcing a number of shops and small businesses to close. Others will likely shut down over the next few days.

Business owners were quickly packing up and moving goods and supplies out of their shops to higher ground.

Some shop owners have already reported anywhere from inches to feet of water in their buildings.

Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said the town was still open with barricades erected in certain places. However, Highway 100 and other roads may have to be closed.

The Illinois Department of Transportation already closed a portion of Great River Road from Highway 67 in Alton to Illinois 16 in Jersey County, which is north of Pere Marquette State Park.

As US Rep. Rodney Davis (R-13th District) toured the flooded areas of Grafton with Mayor Eberlin, the congressman called for more money to improve levee systems to prevent flooding along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

Officials said the Mississippi River is currently at 29.94 feet and expected to crest between Monday and Tuesday at 31.8 feet, which would force more businesses along Highway 100 to evacuate.