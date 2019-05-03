Hiker rescued after stumbling into floodwaters at Lone Elk Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Friday nature hike turned into a floodwater rescue at Lone Elk Park in St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a woman in her 50s went walking on the Chubb Trail around 11 a.m., which winds down toward the Meramec River. The woman stumbled and slid down the side of the trail and into the floodwaters, surrounded by heavy brush and trees along the river’s edge.

The woman became disoriented and got stuck in the mud in waist-high water.

About two hours passed before rescuers with the Eureka Fire Protection District and the Metro West Fire Protection District were able to find her.

Fortunately, the woman’s cellphone worked. Rescuers traced pings from the phone relayed to a cell tower. They had voice contact but not eye contact with the woman. They couldn’t spot her from a helicopter.

Another team of rescuers tried to locate the woman from the Castlewood State Park side of the river. It was like combing a swamp but eventually, they found her.

Rescuers said she was treated in an ambulance but did not need to go to a hospital. Had she drifted into the main channel of the river, she could have easily drowned, rescuers said.

They're reminding people that in these flood conditions, if you're anywhere near a river, even what looks safe may not be right now.

The trail was blocked off and marked with a “Keep Out” sign Friday afternoon.