ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger pleaded guilty Friday to federal corruption charges for providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations.

Stenger has been under a federal investigation since last year.

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

“Guilty your honor,” former StL Co Executive Steve Stenger just now pleading to 3 “pay to play” charges. Sentencing Aug 9. — Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) May 3, 2019