WINFIELD, Mo. - Volunteers are needed in Winfield, Missouri to help fill sandbags.

The Winfield Foley Fire Protection District Station located at 2663 State Hwy 47 will serve as a sandbag filling facility.

They plan to add another two feet of protection on top of the Windfield flood wall at 7:00 a.m Friday.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and water.

For more information call 636-358-3528.

Water spilling over the levee in #WinfieldMO. The #MississippiRiver crest is supposed to be over the level of the levee. Residents are working to sandbag the levee and their homes ⁦@FOX2now⁩ pic.twitter.com/m3sFOTFQp1 — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) May 3, 2019