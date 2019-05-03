Final flood preparations in river town of Portage De Sioux

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE DES SIOUX, Mo. - People living in Portage Des Sioux spent Friday evening preparing for the river levels to rise.

A group of volunteers spent hours sandbagging. Staff with the St. Charles County Ambulance District said they aren't currently having to use boats to do rescues but said they have boats on standby in case they are needed over the weekend.

FOX 2 cameras captured fields covered in water, barriers protecting the roads, and one home partially underwater.

The major incident response unit is in town in case any residents find themselves in need of medical assistance.