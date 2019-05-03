× Car crashes into north St. Louis County church; man found shot inside vehicle

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was found shot inside a car after it crashed into a church in north St. Louis County Friday evening.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the accident occurred before 7:50 p.m. at the Faith in Hope Ministry, located near the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

A male adult and a male juvenile were found in the vehicle while two others ran off before police arrived, Granda said. The adult had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The juvenile was injured in the crash but his injuries were not life-threatening. Both were taken to a local hospital. The adult was said to be in critical condition.

Granda said the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.