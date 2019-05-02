Warning issued about Meramec flood potential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - The Saline Fire Protection District is warning residents about potential flooding problems from the Meramec River.

The Circle K near the site of the former Springdale Pool has closed as a precaution. Gas pumps have been temporarily removed and a U-Haul truck was in the parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The nearby Covered Bridge RV Park could also be flooded.

“It’s stressful, very stressful,” said Bruce Snider, who runs the RV park.

Snider has been through flooding before and said residents are being warned about flooding dangers.

“Well right now, we’re just letting residents know that they have until Friday or Saturday before it starts creeping into the park,” said Snider. “As the water creeps up, we just make sure everyone gets evacuated in a timely fashion.”

The fire department also put warning signs on Winter Park Drive warning residents living near water that it’s possible walkout basements could flood. Jana Gottlieb said her basement flooded in 2015 and 2017.

“I’m not ready to do this again but if we do, we know what to do and we know how to do it,” she said. “It just takes a lot of people, a lot of money and a lot of time.”

She is monitoring flood and rain levels closely and said, “It’s really decision time for us today or tomorrow; if we’re going to start hauling in the sand and getting the sandbags and doing all the things we need to do.”

Neighbor Don Algren appreciated the warning sign the fire department placed on his street, but he hopes the signs and the Meramec River go down soon.

“It bothers you thinking every year you may have to go through this,” he said.