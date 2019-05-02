St. Louis County police investigate armed robbery at credit union

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a south county credit union at gunpoint on Thursday.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the robbery took place around 6 p.m. at the Electro Savings Credit Union in the 12400 block of Tesson Ferry Road.

Investigators learned the robber entered the bank with a firearm, threatened the employees, and demanded cash. He then left with an undisclosed sum of money.

No one was injured, Granda said.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man, possibly in his late 40s, approximately six feet tall with a thin build and a mustache. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS to remain anonymous.

