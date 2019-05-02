General Motors discusses billion-dollar Wentzville plant expansion with state leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Something very big is brewing regarding the future of the General Motors Assembly Center in Wentzville.

Fox 2/News 11 confirmed state legislative leaders, Governor Mike Parson, along with GM officials and the mayor of Wentzville, met in Jefferson City Thursday morning to outline the proposed plant expansion in the $1 billion range.

Talks are progressing, Gov. Parson said.

The plan calls for an additional 150,000 square feet of floor space with new auto building equipment, said State Senator Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring).

GM could either expand production of current models built in Wentzville – the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado pickups, plus the GMC Savana and Chevy Express full-size vans – or possibly add new lines.

The expansion would likely add to the more than 3,500-member workforce already at the plant.

Wentzville has competition as a potential site for GM expansion, Gov. Parson said.

He’s pushing the legislature for swift passage of an incentive package to be worked out in the final two weeks of the current legislative session.

Among the possible incentives on the table includes extensions of existing tax breaks and credits, along with infrastructure improvements, including a redesign of the I-70/Highway 40 interchange near the plant, which is known as possibly the worst bottleneck in the state, Sen. Eigel said.