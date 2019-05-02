× Former UMSL student convicted of sexually abusing students on campus

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury convicted Thursday a former University of Missouri-St. Louis grad student for sexually abusing two students inside their campus apartments, our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch have learned.

According to St. Louis County police, the incidents occurred in 2017 and 2018 at the University Meadows campus apartments.

One victim told police he awoke to find Devonta Bagley in his apartment. Bagley held the then 18-year-old victim at gunpoint and sexually assaulted him.

Police said Bagley did not know either of his victims.

Bagley was convicted of two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree burglary, and two counts of armed criminal action. He’ll be sentenced June 14.

UMSL expelled Bagley in the fall of 2017 following a student conduct hearing.

Bagley was also arrested in Riley County, Kansas in September 2018 and charged with a similar crime for allegedly abusing a student at a campus frat house.