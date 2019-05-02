Fenton man arrested, charged in pizza robbery

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old Fenton man Thursday in connection with an armed robbery at a pizza place.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place April 17 at the Little Caesars in High Ridge.

Authorities located the suspected robber, Dustin Seals, at a residence in Franklin County on May 1. The Franklin County SWAT Team took Seals into custody without incident.

Dustin Seals

Seals was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and stealing $750 or more. He remains jailed in Jefferson County on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

