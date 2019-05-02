Elevators remain broken at downtown high-rise; disabled residents struggling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Residents living in a downtown apartment building say they have been without a working elevator for nearly three weeks.

They told FOX 2 first responders had to carry a woman having a medical emergency down seven flights of stairs. Residents said it's been a dangerous and exhausting situation for elderly residents and those with disabilities.

Management with Art Loft told FOX 2 on Tuesday that the elevator would be fixed by Thursday. However, as of Thursday evening, residents told FOX 2 the elevator was still broken.

The apartment building is located downtown on Washington Avenue.

FOX 2 spoke to a resident who said she is a senior citizen and depends on a walker to get around. She said since the elevator has been broken, she was trapped in her apartment on Easter Sunday. Then, Jaye Mitchum said, at one point, a freight elevator was working so she was able to get out. However, she said it's not out of service so she can't get back into her home. Mitchum said she has been staying in hotels and sending her granddaughter up the seven flights of stairs to gather things for her.

More than five residents told FOX 2 besides this nearly three-week stretch, the elevator has been in and out of service for months.

FOX 2 reached out to Kyle Hennessey, with building management, who said he didn't know the details firsthand on the repairs and that we needed to contact the company that is being contracted to repair and maintain the elevators.