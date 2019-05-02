Alton could see near record-level river crest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. – The city Alton is prepping for what could be a historic river crest.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says Route 100 is closed From US 67 to IL 16.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at 35.5 feet around Monday. If it gets to that point it will be the fifth highest crest in Alton’s history. That’s also the stage where the Melvin Price Lock and Dam must be closed to boats. The last time that happened was in 1993.

At present, the Mississippi is at 29.9 feet, so we just hit the moderate flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. The city’s drainage system is working in overdrive but parks, roads, and some businesses in the downtown are feeling the effects of all this water.