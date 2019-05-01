St. Louis Community College sues over alleged employee embezzlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Community College has sued an employee over allegations that person embezzled millions of dollars from the college over the last decade.

The lawsuit alleges Don Robison diverted at $5.4 million in state training funds to a fake account.

“Last week, an employee of workforce solutions group came forward saying some financial irregularities were going on in the group with one employee,” said Dr. Jeff Pittman, chancellor of St. Louis Community College.

Pittman said the university contacted its general council, finance team, and accountants. They studied Robison’s computer and claim to have come up with a large amount of evidence against him.

“One is to recover damages for what this employee has done to the reputation of the college,” Pittman said.

The college’s lawsuit also seeks to freeze Robison’s accounts to help recoup any money he may have hidden so they can get access to it.

“This situation was outside of our controls of college because, to date, we are not done with the investigation. The funds did not run through the college,” Pittman said.

The lawsuit also alleges that Robison diverted the state funds, which were intended for training, to his own accounts as recently as last week.

“We're going to continue our investigation and learn more about it,” Pittman said. “And we will be open as more information becomes available.”

Robison has not yet been charged but he was suspended without pay. His lawyer did not have a comment.