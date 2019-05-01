Report confirms Cold Water Creek contamination linked to higher cancer risks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Residents had a chance June 27 to learn more about the cancer risk from contamination in Coldwater Creek.

Federal investigators confirmed that people exposed to Coldwater Creek may have an increased risk for certain cancers. The final report says people exposed to the contaminated creek between the 1960s and 1990s may have an increased risk of lung and bone cancer as well as Leukemia.

Residents who lived along the creek more recently may have an increased risk of lung cancer.

The contamination happened decades ago by nuclear waste from weapons production during World War II.