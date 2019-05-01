Official Rules: KPLR 11’s Diamond Giveaway from Lordo’s Diamonds

KPLR 11’s “Diamond Anniversary – 2019” Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or older, and reside in the St. Louis, Missouri Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Void where prohibited and outside the St. Louis DMA. Employees of KPLR, Inc. (the “Sponsor”), KTVI, LLC, and their respective affiliates, parents and subsidiaries, the prize providers, advertising agencies, and other agencies involved in the development or administration of KPLR 11’s Diamond Anniversary – 2019 Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”), employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize from Sponsor within any 30-day period. For prizes valued at more than $600.00, individuals are eligible to win only one such prize every six months regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on May 1, 2019 at 4:00 AM CT and ends on December 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM CT (the “Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period will be divided into eight monthly entry periods (each, a “Monthly Entry Period”). The first Monthly Entry Period begins on the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period and ends on May 31, 2019 at 11:59 PM CT. Subsequent Monthly Entry Periods begin at 12:01 AM CT on the first day of the Monthly Entry Period and end on the last day of the Monthly Entry Period at 11:59 PM CT.

Monthly Entry Period One—May 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019

Monthly Entry Period Two—June 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019

Monthly Entry Period Three—July 1, 2019 to July 31, 2019

Monthly Entry Period Four—August 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019

Monthly Entry Period Five—September 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019

Monthly Entry Period Six—October 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019

Monthly Entry Period Seven—November 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019

Monthly Entry Period Eight—December 1, 2019 to December 20, 2019

Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes, you must “Like” the “Diamond Anniversary” post pinned to the top of the KPLR 11 Facebook page (the “Post”). There are two ways to access the Post. You may access the Post by going to www.Facebook.com/KPLR11 . You may access the Post by searching the Newsfeed for the Post, which will be pinned at the top of the page. You can also access the Post by clicking the link on Sponsor’s “Contest” page at kplr11.com/category/contests/. Once you access the Post, click “Like” under the Post and you will be officially entered to win. If you do not have a Facebook account, you may visit www.facebook.com to create one (it is free). Participants may enter only one time for the entire Sweepstakes Period. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded and voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion if discovered by Sponsor. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute as to the identity of any entrant, the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. Only one prize per person, household, or email address allowed. Winner Selection: At or around 10:00 AM CT on or about the first business day after the close of each Monthly Entry Period, one winner will be randomly selected by a member of Sponsor’s staff from all eligible entries received by the close of that Monthly Entry Period. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received for each drawing. Winner is subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Eligible, non-winning entries will carry over from one Monthly Entry Period to the next. Winner Notifications: Sponsor will attempt to notify the Sweepstakes winner via a message on Facebook after 10:00 AM CT on the drawing date. Winners must have a valid Facebook account where they can be notified. A potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries for that drawing, time permitting, if: (a) winner does not respond within 72 hours of first notification attempt; (b) a winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) a winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) a winner does not sign and return required documents and provide required identification by the deadlines established by Sponsor; (e) a winner does not have a valid Facebook account at which the winner can be notified; and/or (f) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. Prizes: There are eight grand prizes. One winner for each Monthly Entry Period will receive a diamond jewelry item valued at $1,000 or more. The prizes for each Monthly Entry Period are as follows:

Monthly Entry Period Prize One One pair of 14k rose gold earrings containing 2 pearls each surrounded by brilliant cut diamonds weighing .18/100 carats total weight.

Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $1,000.00 Two One 14K yellow gold diamond band containing 29 prong set brilliant cut diamonds weighing .25/100 carat total weight. ARV: $1,215.00 Three One pair of 14k yellow gold huggy style earrings containing brilliant cut diamonds weighing .25/100 carats total weight. ARV: $1,150.00 Four One 14k rose gold pendant containing one checkerboard cut amethyst weighing .54/100 carat, surrounded by brilliant cut diamonds weighing .12/100 carats total weight. Pendant is on a 16 inch rose gold chain.

ARV: $1,000.00 Five One pair of 18k white gold leverback earrings containing two pear shape blue topaz 6x4mm each surrounded by brilliant cut diamonds weighing .20/100 carats total weight.

ARV: $1,000.00 Six One sterling silver and 14k yellow gold designer “Alwand Vahan” 4mm band closed bracelet containing brilliant cut diamonds weighing .05/100 total weight. ARV: $1,315.00 Seven One 14k white gold drop pendant containing pave set brilliant cut diamonds weighing .25/100 total weight on an 18-inch white gold chain. ARV: $1,350.00 Eight One 14k rose gold diamond band containing 29 prong set brilliant cut diamonds weighing .25/100 carat total weight. ARV: $1,215.00

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: All winners are subject to verification by Sponsor of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must appear in person at KPLR 11, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146 by no later than 4 days after the winner selection date. Winners will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity prior to receipt of prize. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. All costs and expenses except as explicitly set forth herein are the sole responsibility of the winner. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions) in connection with the Sweepstakes, each winner’s name, voice, likeness, photograph, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Taxes: Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to Sponsor, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will be sent a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes that, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Official Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted because of wireless calling service interruption for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will conduct a random drawing to award the remaining prizes using all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Fox2Now Facebook page. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of any judges. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual its finds to be (a) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or with any website promoting the Sweepstakes or otherwise attempting to undermine the fair and legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes; (b) acting in violation of the Official Rules; or (c) entering or attempting to enter the Sweepstakes multiple times through the use of multiple email addresses or the use of any robotic or automated devices to submit entries or any other means. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winners, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply these Official Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to the Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which will be final in all respects; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, KTVI, LLC, Facebook, prize providers, any other entity involved in the development or administration of this Sweepstakes, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (c) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor because of technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man that may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes; (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant, or (j) any delays, misdelivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. Disputes: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the federal and state courts located in Missouri. Missouri law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard Missouri’s choice of law rules. The federal and state courts located in Missouri will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes.. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KPLR 11’s “Diamond Anniversary” Sweepstakes Rules, KPLR 11, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, by March 31, 2020. Written copies of these Official Rules are also available during normal business hours 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT at KPLR 11’s business offices or online at www.KPLR11.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to KPLR 11’s “Diamond Anniversary” Winners, KPLR 11, located at 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CST after March 31, 2020. Requests must be received by no later than June 30, 2020. Sponsor: KPLR, Inc., 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.