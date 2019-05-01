Official Rules: KPLR 11’s Diamond Anniversary Instagram Bonus Giveaway

KPLR 11’s “Diamond Anniversary – Instagram Bonus” Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by KPLR 11, LLC (the “Sponsor”), and reside in the St. Louis, Missouri Designated Market Area (DMA) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by Sponsor. Employees of KPLR 11, LLC and its affiliates, parents and subsidiaries, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Individuals are eligible to win only one KPLR 11 prize within any 30-day period. For prizes over $600.00 individuals are eligible to win only one prize every 6 months regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes entry period begins on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 4:00 AM CST and ends on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM CST (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes, participants go to the KPLR 11 Instagram page at www.Instagram.com/KPLR11 and click the Diamond Anniversary Entry Link in the KPLR 11 Profile. Next, complete the Diamond Anniversary Sweepstakes entry form including your name, birthdate, daytime telephone number and email address. If you do not already have an Instagram account, visit www.instagram.com for directions on creating one. It is free to create an account. You also must have a mobile device that supports the Instagram application on or before May 1, 2019. Entries are limited to one entry per person/Instagram account. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Detection of said automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The authorized account holder is the natural person assigned an Instagram account by Instagram. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. Winner Selection/Notification: One (1) winner will be selected from among all eligible entries on Friday, December 20, 2019 on or around 10:00 AM. Winner must have a valid Instagram account where they can be notified, and Sponsor will attempt to notify winner via that account. If the winner is unreachable by January 3, 2020, if winner is determined to be ineligible, if winner is not in compliance with the Rules, of if the winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining eligible entries (time permitting). If Sponsor cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified. Prize: One (1) prize winner will receive a pair of 14K whie gold diamond stud earrings weighing .41/100 carat total weight. Average Retail Value (ARV) of prize is $1,050.00. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than provided for in these Rules. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: All winners are subject to verification by KPLR 11 of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00.) In order to claim a prize, winner must appear in person at Lordo’s Diamonds, 9222 Clayton Rd, St. Louis, MO 63124, during regular business hours, within the date range designated by Sponsor. Winners will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity prior to receipt of prize. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner by random drawing from among all eligible entries. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. All costs and expenses except as explicitly set forth herein are the responsibility solely of the winner. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, and reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, voice, likeness, photograph, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION.

Taxes: Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to KPLR 11, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will be sent a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to wireless calling service interruption for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the relevant portion of the Sweepstakes, including the entire Sweepstakes, and/or modify the Sweepstakes and, if Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will conduct a random drawing to award the remaining prizes using all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official www.KPLR11.com/Contest page. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes shall be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no entrant shall be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply these Official Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Sweepstakes for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to the Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, KPLR 11, LLC, Facebook and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize, (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (c) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties will not have any obligation or responsibility, including any responsibility to award any prize to entrants, with regard to: (a) entries that contain inaccurate information or do not comply with the Official Rules; (b) entries, prize claims or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, because of computer, human or technical error of any kind, including but not limited to, inactive email accounts or entrant’s failure to monitor his/her account; (c) entrants who have committed fraud or deception in entering or participating in the Sweepstakes or claiming the prize; (d) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties; € any inability of the winner to accept the prize for any reason; (f) any interruptions or failure to award a prize because of Acts of God, natural disasters, terrorism, weather or any other similar event beyond Sponsor’s control; or (g) any damages, injuries or losses of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from awarding, acceptance, possession, use, misuse, loss or misdirection of any prize or resulting from participating in the Sweepstakes or prize related activities. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES. Choice of Law/Forum: Missouri law shall govern this Sweepstakes, without regard Missouri’s choice of law rules. The courts of Missouri shall be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KPLR 11’s “Diamond Anniversary” Sweepstakes Rules, KPLR 11, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, by January 30, 2020. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CST at KPLR 11’s business offices or online at http://www.kplr11.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to KPLR 11’s “Diamond Anniversary” Winners, KPLR 11, located at 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CST after January 30, 2020. Requests must be received no later than August 20, 2015. Compliance with Law: The conduct of the Sweepstakes is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein.

Sponsor: KPLR 11, LLC, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram.