More than a dozen students receive scholarships in honor of Fort Zumwalt student who was killed in a crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - More than a dozen scholarships were awarded to students at Fort Zumwalt East on Wednesday night in honor of Emily Oechsner, a student at the school who was killed in a car accident in 2017. Oechsner's mom was on stage and presented the $1,000 scholarships to the 17 students. Originally, the memorial scholarship fund in honor of Emily was going to award $1,000 scholarships to six students. However, Emily's mom said she was moved by every student’s story and wanted to reward each individual who applied for it.

It was October of 2017 the 16-year-old, who would be a senior this year, was on her way home from work. She was in an accident on Mid Rivers Mall Drive and later died. Doctors said if Emily would have been wearing a seat belt she would still be alive today. Emily's mother, Michelle, has made it her mission to remind teens to put their seat belts on. She said she doesn't want any family to have to go through the same tragedy her family did.

The money raised for the scholarships came from the first ever "Buckle up to Love" 5K.