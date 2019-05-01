× Live Nation sets $20 ticket deal starting today!

T. LOUIS – It’s the return of live Nation’s National Concert Week. Get ready for 34 local concerts for $20 bucks each.

Tickets go on sale today at 11:00 a.m. through next Tuesday, May 7th at the stroke of midnight.

Whether you like hip hop, country, rock, metal music, Live Nation has it all, with each show for $20 dollars.

For more information visit: https://ncw.livenation.com/

See Full List Below:

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rascal Flatts – Friday, May 17

Sammy Hagar and The Circle – Saturday, May 18

The Who – Thursday, May 23

Pointfest: Live, Seether, Coheed and Cambria, Fuel & Filter – Saturday, May 25

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes – Saturday, June 1

El Monstero, Celebration Day & St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra – Saturday, June 8

Kidz Bop Live – Saturday, June 15

Train, Goo Goo Dolls & Allen Stone – Saturday, June 22

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World – Tuesday, June 25

Brad Paisley, Chris Lane & Riley Green – Friday, June 28

Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show & Dawes – Saturday, June 29

Heart, Sheryl Crow & Lucie Silvas – Tuesday, July 9

Chris Young, Chris Jason and LOCASH – Thursday, July 11

Santana with the Dobbie Brothers – Friday, July 12

Disrupt Festival: The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41 & Atreyu – Monday, July 15

Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle & Three Days Grace – Sunday, July 21

Alice Cooper & Halestorm – Thursday, July 25

Cage the Elephant & Beck – Tuesday, July 30

Mary J. Blige & NAS – Wednesday, July 31

Wiz Khalifa & French Montana – Thursday, August 1

Peter Frampton – Sunday, August 4

Hammer’s House Party: MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc & Tag Team – Friday, August 9

KSHE Pig Roast: Slash, Ratt, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine & Shooting Star – Saturday, August 10

Pentatonix – Sunday, August 11

Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell & Jon Langston – Saturday, August 17

Slipknot, Volbeat, Gorjira & Behemoth – Sunday, August 18

Korn & Alice in Chains – Friday, August 23

Wayback Pointfest – Saturday, August 31

ZZ Top – Friday, September 6

Brantley Gilbert – Friday, September 20

Enterprise Center

New Kids On The Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature – Wednesday, May 8

The Chainsmokers / 5 Seconds of Summer – Friday, November 8

Stifel Theatre