Live Nation sets $20 ticket deal starting today!
T. LOUIS – It’s the return of live Nation’s National Concert Week. Get ready for 34 local concerts for $20 bucks each.
Tickets go on sale today at 11:00 a.m. through next Tuesday, May 7th at the stroke of midnight.
Whether you like hip hop, country, rock, metal music, Live Nation has it all, with each show for $20 dollars.
For more information visit: https://ncw.livenation.com/
See Full List Below:
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Rascal Flatts – Friday, May 17
- Sammy Hagar and The Circle – Saturday, May 18
- The Who – Thursday, May 23
- Pointfest: Live, Seether, Coheed and Cambria, Fuel & Filter – Saturday, May 25
- Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes – Saturday, June 1
- El Monstero, Celebration Day & St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra – Saturday, June 8
- Kidz Bop Live – Saturday, June 15
- Train, Goo Goo Dolls & Allen Stone – Saturday, June 22
- Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World – Tuesday, June 25
- Brad Paisley, Chris Lane & Riley Green – Friday, June 28
- Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show & Dawes – Saturday, June 29
- Heart, Sheryl Crow & Lucie Silvas – Tuesday, July 9
- Chris Young, Chris Jason and LOCASH – Thursday, July 11
- Santana with the Dobbie Brothers – Friday, July 12
- Disrupt Festival: The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41 & Atreyu – Monday, July 15
- Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle & Three Days Grace – Sunday, July 21
- Alice Cooper & Halestorm – Thursday, July 25
- Cage the Elephant & Beck – Tuesday, July 30
- Mary J. Blige & NAS – Wednesday, July 31
- Wiz Khalifa & French Montana – Thursday, August 1
- Peter Frampton – Sunday, August 4
- Hammer’s House Party: MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc & Tag Team – Friday, August 9
- KSHE Pig Roast: Slash, Ratt, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine & Shooting Star – Saturday, August 10
- Pentatonix – Sunday, August 11
- Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell & Jon Langston – Saturday, August 17
- Slipknot, Volbeat, Gorjira & Behemoth – Sunday, August 18
- Korn & Alice in Chains – Friday, August 23
- Wayback Pointfest – Saturday, August 31
- ZZ Top – Friday, September 6
- Brantley Gilbert – Friday, September 20
Enterprise Center
- New Kids On The Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature – Wednesday, May 8
- The Chainsmokers / 5 Seconds of Summer – Friday, November 8
Stifel Theatre
- Earth, Wind & Fire – Sunday, July 21
- Peppa Pig Live! – Sunday, October 20