We’ve teamed up with Lordo’s Diamonds to giveaway 11 timeless jewels to celebrate our Diamond Anniversary! You followed us on Instagram for a chance to win a pair of 14k white gold diamond stud earrings weighing .41/100 carat total weight and valued at $1,050.00!

Instagram entries for the diamond stud earrings will be accepted May 1, 2019 through December 20, 2019 at 10am CST. One grand prize winner will be contacted on or around December 20th, 2019.

Official Rules