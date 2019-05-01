Double homicide being investigated in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead late Monday night

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue in north St. Louis just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found both victims of a shooting located inside a residence with a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

