Conservation Connection: ‘The pear to beware’

Posted 12:18 pm, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, May 1, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Nature's beauty can be deceptive. Some non-native flowering trees can pose a threat to our native landscape. The Missouri Department of Conservation has a warning about "the pear to beware." Dan Zarlenga visits Fox 2/KPLR 11 to explain why Bradford pear trees are a problem for Missourians.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.