Autistic author hopes book will raise awareness about autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A young author is using writing to help him cope with autism. Fourteen-year-old Jordan Keller has already published his own book, and he is now working on his second one.

Jordan Keller was just 11-years-old when he published his first book, "Jumbled Pieces." He said the book describes the thoughts in his head.

"There's other children that have Autism that can't speak, they can't tell their parents if they've been bullied or not," said Jordan.

Jordan wants other kids with autism to know they are not alone, so he put his thoughts on paper.

Jordan's mom, Bekah Keller, said it is the doctors and nurses at Mercy who helped Jordan the most, especially Dr. Anderson who's featured in Jordan's book.

"There's a picture of Jordan and me where it says, '"Dr. Anderson, my favorite doctor."' I was blown away, it was incredible. I couldn't believe he had accomplished that," said Dr. Anderson.

If you would like to read his book, you can purchase a copy by clicking here.

Jordan is donating a certain percentage of his book money to buy toys for kids at the Mercy Cancer Center. He also plans to donate money to Africa for autism awareness.

If you would like to learn more, click here.