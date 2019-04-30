Underground electrical fire on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An underground electrical fire has caused Washington Avenue to temporary close in downtown St. Louis.

Firefighters were called to the area of 7th Street and Washington twice for the sparked fire.

The first time was around 12:45 a.m. and then firefighters were called out again around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The first time the fire started, employees at a nearby hotel called the fire department after seeing thick smoke coming from the manhole covers along Washington Avenue.

According to officials, there are no outages in the area due to the fire. We are told that Ameren is waiting for things to cool off before accessing the situation.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.