Traffic stop on I-70 in St. Charles County nets more than 100 pounds of marijuana

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Police in St. Charles County seized more than $750,000 worth of marijuana and THC-laced vape cartridges late Monday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 70.

According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, the incident occurred just before midnight on April 29, near the Wentzville Parkway exit.

A county officer pulled over a 2018 Toyota Tacoma for speeding and improperly displayed plates.

Joyner said the 26-year-old driver identified himself as being a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The driver appeared to be nervous when the officer inquired about several bottles scattered in the vehicle with what appeared to be urine.

The officer’s K9 partner alerted authorities to the scent of drugs in the truck bed. The officer discovered several duffle bags containing approximately 113 pounds of marijuana and 1,400 vape cartridges.

The driver was arrested and faces a felony charge for drug trafficking, Joyner said.