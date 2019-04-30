St. Louis police investigating 3 murders and 4 shot in last 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Three murders in St. Louis city and several people wounded in the last 24 hours have kept police busy. Detectives are still trying to figure out who is responsible for the multiple violent shootings across the city. A couple of the shootings happened in the middle of the day.

7 people were shot Monday just miles apart in separate shootings. The recent violent incidents

have residents alarmed.

“The violence happened right behind my house and there is always a lot of violence in this area and lot of people sick of all the violence,” said Torin Holland.

At one crime scene, two teenage girls are recovering after a shooting near Summer High School in north St. Louis. It happened around 5:30 on Monday. One was shot in the thigh, the other in the foot.

Witnesses told Saint Louis Public School officials it was a drive-by shooting.

Not far away, family members say a loved one, 25-year-old Desha Davis and her friend 27–year-old Johnathan Young were shot and killed on Highland Avenue in North St Louis.

Davis' 1-year-old daughter was found nearby, he was not injured. Davis family members she was a loving mother had a heart of gold.” Just the fact the way they were killed it was personal the family wants to know why. Her mother was killed in front of her. Now the little girl must live the rest of her life without her mother,” said Paris Burton, Desha’s cousin.

Please encourage anyone with information about the crimes to contact CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477.