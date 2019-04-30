Order ahead from Schnuck’s deli through a new feature on their app
T. LOUIS, Mo. — Want something from the deli but don’t want to wait for it? Schnucks has a new service to let you order ahead through their app. The new service is launching at 18 locations.
“Deli Order Ahead is a simple and convenient lunch or dinner solution for our busy, on-the-go customers,” said Schnucks Vice President of Marketing Ted Schnuck in a statement. “This service is designed to offer even more convenience to our customers and reduce their wait time.”
To help round out customers’ meals, 14 of the 18 stores will also offer prepared foods via Deli Order Ahead and kiosk ordering.
Get the Schnucks app here.
Locations offering the new service:
Missouri Stores:
- 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63139
- 60 Hampton Village Plaza, St. Louis, Mo. 63109
- 3900 Vogel Road, Arnols, Mo. 63010
- 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63128
- 5519 Oakville Shopping Center, St. Louis, Mo. 63129
- 10070 Gravois Road, Affton, Mo. 63123
- 9540 Watson Road, Crestwood, Mo. 63126
- 8560 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119
- 6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117*
- 12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Mo. 63131*
- 8867 Ladue Road, Ladue, Mo. 63124*
- 1393 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, Mo. 63021
- 1060 Woods Mill Plaza, Town & Country, Mo. 63017*
- 1900 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles, Mo. 63301
- 101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. 63367
Illinois Store:
- 2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025
Indiana Stores:
- 4500 West Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, Ind. 47712
- 8301 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, Ind. 47630