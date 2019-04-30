× Man charged in Hazelwood murder

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 21-year-old in connection with the murder of a Hazelwood woman.

According to Hazelwood police, the murder took place around 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of Annilo Drive.

When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

The suspect, identified as Jordan Beck, was arrested less than two miles away.

Prosecutors charged Beck with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive and would not say if Beck and the victim knew one another.