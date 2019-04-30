Local teacher wins $500 for her caring, upbeat personality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local teacher has won $500 for the outstanding care she shows toward her high schoolers.

Amanda Rossini nominated Carolyn Baremore for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award after noticing her upbeat attitude and communicativeness with parents. Baremore teaches science at Eureka High School, of the Rockwood School District.

“Just yesterday, she emailed asking if my son was OK because he seemed stressed, and (she) was worried about ‘her boy,’” Rossini wrote in her nomination. “Just little messages like that make me so happy as a parent to know someone is watching over him and caring about him and not getting lost in such a huge school.”

Rossini went on to describe how Baremore inspired Rossini’s son, a freshman in Baremore’s class.

“She is fully present,” Rossini said. “Every day. She deserves to be recognized more than anyone I know.”

Rossini and Baremore joined KPLR 11 Tuesday, April 30 so that Baremore could receive her $500 Tools ForTeachers award from Weber Chevrolet.

If you would like to nominate a local teacher for our Tools For Teachers award, click here.