PEVELY, Mo. - A crash along Interstate 55 near Route Z caused delays Tuesday morning.

The accident initially closed all lanes in the southbound direction just after 7:00 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where traffic is backed up for about miles in both directions as emergency crews assist with removing the vehicle.

As of 8:00 a.m. lanes in both directions are open.

No additional information has been released.