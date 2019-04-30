County Executive Sam Page promises to respect council and attend meetings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - Tuesday marked the first regularly scheduled St. Louis County Council meeting with County Executive Sam Page. Fellow council members voted him into office on Monday following the indictment and resignation of former County Executive Steve Stenger.

“It’s exponentially better,” said Councilman Ernie Trakas. “Sam Page is an honorable man and an honest man and you can believe it when he says there will be zero tolerance of pay to play in St. Louis County.”

Page began Tuesday’s meeting by thanking Councilwoman Hazel Erby for being the first on the council to suspect corruption.

“I will treat the council with the respect it deserves,” said Page during Tuesday’s meeting. He read from a statement and said, “The charter requires me to attend council meetings and I will. If the council invites me to write a report, I will.”

More than 40 people signed up to speak during the public comment session of Tuesday’s meeting. Some residents expressed concern there was no public comment before selecting Page. There were several residents who told the council they were glad Stenger is no longer the county executive and hope Page will act in the best interests of St. Louis County and not the best interest of political contributors.