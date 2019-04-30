Better Together loses 2 high-profile supporters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a tough week for Better Together. The group lost two high profile supporters. Elliot Davis asked whether to loss of St. Louis County Executive Stenger who resigned after being indicted and the loss of James Gaskin who was suspended from his job as head of the NAACP St. Louis County branch of the organization.

Gaskin was suspended from his post in part for his public support of Better Together. It turns out he was a paid consultant for the campaign committee that’s trying to pass the Better Together plan. The national president of the NAACP called that a conflict of interest.

The spokesman for Better Together declined to appear on camera but issued a statement saying their plans would not be affected.

James McGhee Mayor of Vinita Park says Better Together should scrap the consolidation plan.