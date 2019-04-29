You Paid For It: Salaries for officials at The America’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It team is digging into the salaries of higher-ups at St. Louis convention center complex called The America's Center.

The head of the facility Kitty Ratcliffe rakes in $357,000. This is at a time when the Convention Center is losing conventions.

Business is down some 30 percent.

Some other executives are weighing in with salaries over $200,000.

Taxpayer watchdog Tom Sullivan is one of those criticizing what he calls high pay for lackluster returns for taxpayers.

I caught up with Ratcliffe who says she does get a big salary but says she has a big job. She's one of the highest paid public officials in the area.

As for the conventions bailing out, Ratcliffe says it's because there's not enough space and other amenities at St. Louis convention facilities.

Convention officials were successful in getting a multimillion-dollar measure passed by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and the St. Louis County Council to give the convention center a facelift.

But that amount is just for the construction costs. When you add in finance charges and the cost over 40 years balloons to $480 million, almost a half billion dollars.