Suspect taken into custody for Hazelwood homicide

Posted 5:31 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, April 29, 2019

HAZELWOOD, MO – The Hazelwood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon just after 1 pm in the 1400 block of Annilo Drive.  The call for service went out as shots fired.  When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old woman deceased from a single gunshot wound.

A male suspect was taken into custody in the 2200 block of Riverwood Place Drive without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.