ST. LOUIS – A man and woman were shot and killed Monday afternoon in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The shooting took place around 4:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of Highland Avenue.

The victims were not conscious or breathing and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives were requested.

Police confirmed a child was at the scene and unharmed.