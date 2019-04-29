St. Louis city police continue to investigate double deadly shooting in north city, toddler found nearby uninjured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis city police continued to investigate the shooting death of a man and a woman with a toddler nearby in the 5900 block of Highland Avenue in North City.

City detectives had been working the double homicide since late Monday afternoon when the call came in around 4:15 p.m.

“The atmosphere here is becoming more and more volatile,” said James Clark, vice president of community outreach with the non-profit, Better Family Life.

Clark who showed up to the scene while keeping in contact with the family of the male victim said that it’s disturbing how such violent crime, especially involving death continues to be more and more prevalent every day.

“The neighborhoods have become so fractured where families don’t know where to go to get help,” Clark said.

Earlier this month, the community activist marched alongside families who have lost loved ones to violence.

The silent march is known as “MOVE Project” addressed the immediate need to end gun violence.

“There are too many grieving families and I think that we have seen enough,” Clark continued to say. “We are now challenged to look at who we really are and ask ourselves, ‘Why is it taking us so long to turn the corner and bring the resources where they are so desperately needed?’ “

Police were tight-lipped about what may have led to the deadly double shooting.

It wasn’t clear whether the man and woman knew each other and whom the baby was related to.

“Here in St. Louis we seem to be witnessing our own demise,” Clark said.

Clark said that the male victim was the only son of one of the families. He said that Better Family Life will be helping them with the cost of the funeral.