Restaurant manager raises more than $200K over the years for community needs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A restaurant manager works long hours six or seven days a week. But a north St. Louis County manager works just as much contributing to the needs of his community.

Fox 2/News 11’s Dan Gray shows you their efforts in tonight`s Pay It Forward report.

Nick Wegman has been described as a shining light in Florissant. His restaurant, Show Me`s Bar and Grill has raised about $250,000 for various charities and causes since it opened five years ago. He even helped a family get a van for their special need’s children. His friend and regular customer Matt Sanders nominated him our Pay It Forward $500 gift card from First Bank. Here`s how he surprised Nick with the award.

"On behalf of Fox 2 and First Bank I want to give you $500 for your work for the community with St. Baldricks, Dogs on Duty, the Bennett Project, Marygrove, and the list goes on and, on my friend," said Matt Sanders, Pay It Forward nominator

You may have seen Nick drop something, it was one of the buckets he was carrying that will be used for an upcoming fundraiser for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a group that helps fight childhood cancer.

"Nick Wegman is the most selfless person that anyone would want to meet. He puts everything on the line he puts his community first," said Sanders

"Whenever I kind of see something that pulls at your heart strings I feel it’s my obligation to help with whatever kind limited ability I can absolutely help and it doesn't affect my day to day operations," said Wegman.

An example of Nick's desire to help, he heard about a woman who needed a van for special need’s children, he held a fundraiser at his restaurant and raised $5,000 toward a specialized van.

"Everything we have been in need for we just pray and God will send people and say here and you would feel like this guy has been sent from God," said Hibah Aukalouf, mother of two special needs children.

Tonight's Pay It Forward award is brought to you by First Bank. If you would like to nominate a deserving person for the award go to Fox2now.com and look for the Pay It Forward page.