Police investigating fatal shooting in north St. Louis

Posted 9:11 am, April 29, 2019, by

Getty Images

ST. LOUIS –  St. Louis Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man found dead Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Conde at around 7:14 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male with a fatal gunshot wound.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.