Police investigating fatal shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man found dead Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Conde at around 7:14 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male with a fatal gunshot wound.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

