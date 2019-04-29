Local attorney explains indictment against Former County Executive Steve Stenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – St. Louis attorney Jay Kanzler was on-set with Fox 2 anchor John Brown Monday evening to discuss the indictment and charges former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is facing in federal court.

Stenger was indicted this past Thursday for a pay-for-play scheme and is facing three counts of honest services bribery/mail fraud. If convicted, each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

One of the questions to be answered in the investigation, who among Stenger’s associates should be worried about this indictment and those involved in these allegations.