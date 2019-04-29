× Judge orders Circuit Attorney to comply with search warrant

ST. LOUIS – A judge has ordered Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to comply with a search warrant in the perjury case involving her office.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report that the judge granted the motion by the special prosecutor to have Gardner’s office turn over user names and passwords so that city police can seize records from the office’s server.

Soon after that, the computers were confiscated by agents.

This is all a part of the grand jury investigation of William Tisaby.

He’s the former FBI agent that Gardner hired to investigate now former Governor Eric Greitens.