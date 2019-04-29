Crews respond to reported house explosion near Imperial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, Mo. - The Rock Community Fire Department responded to the scene of a reported house explosion near Imperial Monday morning.

The house is located in the 2300 block of Ambrose Court.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene where a large section of the roof and back end of the house was destroyed. Part of the roof collapsed.

Additional fire equipment was brought to the area, as fire crews evacuated the residence. We are told all residents were able to get out safely.

The department has not released any additional information.

