Congressman Scalise speaks at the 21st Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - It has been a little less than two years since a Metro East man opened fire at lawmakers during a baseball practice in Virginia.

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise was shot. Monday morning he spoke about his experience just 20 minutes from his shooters home.

US Representative Steve Scalise was the keynote speaker for the Congressional Prayer Breakfast in Collinsville.

In June 2017 Scalise was hit by a bullet when 66- year old James Hodgkinson of Belleville opened fired at lawmakers while they practiced for their annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Scalise was hit in the hip. He had to be airlifted to a hospital and was in critical condition.

During the breakfast, Scalise talked about how his faith helped him through his recovery.

Scalise was there at the request of US Representative John Shimkus of Collinsville. The two are roommates in Washington DC.